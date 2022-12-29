Companies / Property

SA corporates opt for property services firms

Companies are relying on professional advisers to find office space, and manage rental payments and landlord relationships, says expert

29 December 2022 - 06:00

Big companies including Discovery, Shell and Accenture are increasingly opting to appoint real estate professionals to find them suitable office space and manage their leases so they can focus on their core business.

When Discovery wanted to consolidate its operations in the Sandton building, the JSE-listed financial services group appointed real estate advisers to achieve its goals and reduce occupancy costs...

