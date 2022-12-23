Local currency has notched up gains every day since the president was re-elected to lead the ANC
Old Mutual Impact Investing, a division of Old Mutual Alternative Investments (OMAI), has acquired 188 two-bedroom sectional title apartments through its Financial Sector Charter (FSC) Fund in partnership with Asrin Property Developers for R128m.
The rental housing fund invests in assets that provide access to safe, quality and affordable housing to underserved households and communities in SA...
Old Mutual unit in affordable housing deal worth R128m
Rental housing fund invests in 188-unit green development in Cape Town
