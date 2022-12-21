Companies / Property

Growthpoint Properties gets R1bn green bond boost from IFC

The funds will finance energy- and water-efficiency improvement projects within the company’s existing portfolio

21 December 2022 - 11:07 Denise Mhlanga

Growthpoint Properties, SA’s largest primary JSE-listed real estate investment trust (Reit), has received R1bn ($54m) green bond funding from the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group (WBG), to boost its sustainability journey.

The green bond, a form of financing that delivers environmental benefits, will help the company fund green improvements across its industrial, retail and office portfolios in SA. These improvements are expected to reduce carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions from the company’s portfolio by more than 18,000 tonnes annually. ..

