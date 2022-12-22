MAS Real Estate expects its tenants will absorb cost inflation

US reserves decline more steeply than expected, with heating oil demand growing as snowstorms spread
MAS Real Estate, which owns shopping centres in Central and Eastern Europe, expects earnings for the financial year ending June 30 to range between 9.40 euro cents and 10.10 euro cents per share, in line with previously announced guidance.
Management expects tenants to absorb the inflationary effects on rentals and service charges without significant pressure on occupancy costs, the company said in a trading update and pre-close statement on Thursday...
Property firm looks to robust long-term growth despite recession signals for Europe
