Companies / Property

MAS Real Estate expects its tenants will absorb cost inflation

Property firm looks to robust long-term growth despite recession signals for Europe

BL Premium
22 December 2022 - 13:27 Denise Mhlanga

MAS Real Estate, which owns shopping centres in Central and Eastern Europe, expects earnings for the financial year ending June 30 to range between 9.40 euro cents and 10.10 euro cents per share, in line with previously announced guidance.

Management expects tenants to absorb the inflationary effects on rentals and service charges without significant pressure on occupancy costs, the company said in a trading update and pre-close statement on Thursday...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.