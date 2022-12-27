Companies / Property

Futuregrowth Community Property Fund acquires Mpumalanga mall

Acquisition brings rural and township investment portfolio to 23 shopping centres valued at more than R6.6bn

27 December 2022 - 06:52 Denise Mhlanga

The unlisted Futuregrowth Community Property Fund (Comprop), which invests in rural and township malls, has acquired KG Mall, a convenience shopping centre in Mpumalanga.

Comprop now owns 23 shopping centres with a total gross lettable area (GLA) of more than 392,000m2 and a total value of more than R6.6bn...

