Hyprop Investments, which owns some of SA’s leading malls such as the Canal Walk, Hyde Park Corner and Rosebank shopping centres, says it is investing extensively to reduce carbon dioxide emissions (CO2).
“Buildings typically have long lifespans, and many will still be in use in 2050. Retrofitting existing buildings is essential if we are to transition to a low-emission future,” said Steven Riley, Hyprop’s head of developments and sustainability...
Hyprop says sustainability initiatives on track
The retail landlord is focusing on energy, water and waste management at its malls to encourage tenants to reduce their carbon and water footprint
