Oil prices have been buoyed by a US plan announced last week to buy up to 3-million barrels of oil for the Strategic Petroleum Reserve
Ramaphosa did not mention tenure security, yet for most of his first five years in office, it was the heartland of disputes between traditional authorities, communities and the state
The two entities have created joint structures in a bid to deal with the challenges facing freight rail
Transport minister will move to Luthuli House and the president is expected to reshuffle to reflect the new ANC leadership
Long battle against Covid-19 is forcing companies into laying off workers and organisational streamlining
Ramaphosa’s allies won five of the top seven ANC positions
New COP15 accord will compel fund managers to set a price to companies’ exploitation of natural resources
Four-year pay deal brings them in line with other unions
The decision by an appeal court upholds a trial judge’s ruling in 2021 that threw out the challenge as legally pointless
Company faces high court lawsuit accusing it of amplifying incitement to violence after killing of academic
Investment and leasing activity in SA’s industrial and logistics sector, the commercial property market’s star of late, will fall due to the effects of a moderate economic recession.
According to Inospace, leasing activity will drop 5%-10% in 2023 with historic low vacancies set to increase slightly as occupiers delay expansion plans and the post-pandemic need to hold additional inventory dissipates...
Logistics and warehouse demand expected to moderate in 2023
Historic low vacancies are set to rise slightly with leasing activity falling 5%-10%, says Inospace, SA’s largest owner and operator of last-mile logistics parks
Investment and leasing activity in SA's industrial and logistics sector, the commercial property market's star of late, will fall due to the effects of a moderate economic recession.
