The release of the debt-laden Rebosis Property Fund business rescue plan scheduled for December 1 has been delayed further, with the joint business rescue practitioners requesting an extension to January 20.
In a Sens announcement on Thursday, the company said the delay is based on the advice of the business rescue practitioners and subject to creditors’ approval...
Rebosis business rescue plan release delayed again
The 2022 financial results will be published only once the business rescue plan has been approved in January 2023
