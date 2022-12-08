Companies / Property

Rebosis business rescue plan release delayed again

The 2022 financial results will be published only once the business rescue plan has been approved in January 2023

BL Premium
08 December 2022 - 15:42 Denise Mhlanga

The release of the debt-laden Rebosis Property Fund business rescue plan scheduled for December 1 has been delayed further, with the joint business rescue practitioners requesting an extension to January 20.

In a Sens announcement on Thursday, the company said the delay is based on the advice of the business rescue practitioners and subject to creditors’ approval...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.