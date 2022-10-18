×

Companies / Property

Decentralised offices in Cape Town outperform other cities

Perceived better municipal governance and lifestyle are driving demand for office space, according to the Rode’s Report

BL Premium
18 October 2022 - 17:02 Denise Mhlanga

The office property sector in Cape Town has emerged as the best performer among SA’s major cities, with nominal rentals growing nearly 8% during the third quarter of 2022 and strong demand for space.

Nominal rentals for A-grade offices — considered top drawer — increased by 7.6% in Cape Town compared with 3.8% in Johannesburg and 1% in Durban. Pretoria saw rentals falling by 3.3%, according to the Rode’s Report for the third quarter of 2022...

BL Premium

