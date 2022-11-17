Companies / Property

Sirius expects interim dividend to increase by more than 30%

Funds from operations rose during the reporting period

17 November 2022 - 16:42 Denise Mhlanga

Sirius Real Estate, a leading owner and operator of branded business and industrial parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany and the UK, expects its interim dividend to increase by 32%-33%.

For the period ended September 30, the dividend will be between 2.693 euro cents and 2.713 euro cents per share, from 2.04 euro cents per share during the same period in 2021...

