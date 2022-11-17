Investors are uncertain as major bourses reflect rate-hike concerns
All indications are that inflation is flatlining or trending downwards, but spending is still weak
The derailment of a train near Ulundi, transporting 5,500 tonnes of coal to Richards Bay, has cost the coal industry about R13bn
Party discussing a proposal that allows only members younger than 65 years to hold leadership positions
London- and Johannesburg-listed bank announces a record interim dividend, a 22.7% increase on the half-year payout
Business Day TV talks to chief economist at Investec, Annabel Bishop
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Nyati about his business activities since stepping down as CEO of JSE-listed tech firm Altron in June
Surging prices could leave millions in debt and unable to pay their bills this winter
French captain and Bok loose-forward both banned after red cards
Vehicle company’s value plunges by $644bn this year as Musk now tends to his newest distraction
Sirius Real Estate, a leading owner and operator of branded business and industrial parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany and the UK, expects its interim dividend to increase by 32%-33%.
For the period ended September 30, the dividend will be between 2.693 euro cents and 2.713 euro cents per share, from 2.04 euro cents per share during the same period in 2021...
Sirius expects interim dividend to increase by more than 30%
Funds from operations rose during the reporting period
