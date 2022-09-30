The global equity market sell-off has intensified in recent weeks amid worries that global growth will be hurt by aggressive increases in interest rates
Calgro M3 expects half-year earnings to rise by as much as 43% as the housing and memorial parks developer ramps up the completion of several residential projects that are due to be handed over within the next four months.
Calgro, which primarily operates in Gauteng and the Western Cape, said on Friday that it expected headline earnings per share for the six months to August to rise by between 23.2% and 43.2% to as much as 61.28c...
Calgro M3 expects earnings to surge as it wraps up construction on units
Heps may rise by as much as 43.2% as the group continues its bounce back from the effects of Covid-19
