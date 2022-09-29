×

Companies / Property

Q & A: Dipula Income Fund CEO Izak Petersen on charting a course for growth

With the dual share structure now resolved, Dipula is focused on enhancing its brand awareness while pursuing meaningful growth opportunities

BL Premium
29 September 2022 - 13:36 Denise Mhlanga

Dipula Income Fund, which collapsed its A and B share structure in April into a single share structure, is eyeing growth opportunities and expects better performance of its shares to attract investors.

Dipula’s growth has been constrained by its dual share structure, resulting in the incorrect pricing of its share...

