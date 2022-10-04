×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Property

Sirius buys three new properties in Germany

The purchases were funded in large part by the sale of its three properties

BL Premium
04 October 2022 - 16:14 Nico Gous

Sirius Real Estate, owner and operator of branded business and industrial parks in Germany and the UK, has bought three new properties in Germany as part of its asset recycling programme.

The three properties, totalling €44.6m (R783.6m), include a mixed-use property in Düsseldorf, a warehouse in Dreieich and a vacant office building in Potsdam...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.