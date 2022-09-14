Rawson Developers launch sensational Sea Point apartments

International Energy Agency sees strong recovery in 2023 based on China easing lockdowns and recovery in air travel
With less than a week to go until one of the most anticipated development launches of the year, Rawson Developers are set to bring their first Atlantic seaboard development to the market.
The joint venture, with the Berman Brothers Group, looks to draw property investors and residents in with ultra-luxury apartments at competitive pricing and the allure of one of the most loved suburbs in Cape Town.
The launch comes off the back of another successful launch earlier in 2022. The Carrington, launched on May 11, offering premium Cape Town boutique studios from between R1.19m and R1.89m, sold out in under seven minutes during its online launch.
The Sage’s new 91 luxury open-plan apartments, which will be available to purchase online from 12pm midday on September 21, span from 30m2 to 85m2, with a broad range of price points. From lock-up-and-go micro apartments offering easy short-stay and savvy investment opportunities, to two-bedroom homes in one of the country’s most sought-after neighbourhoods — Sea Point — there is something for a spectrum of buyers.
Equally appealing from an affordability perspective, you can secure an apartment from a starting price of R1.49m. The upper end of the spectrum offers ocean-facing corner two-bedroom apartments starting at a competitive R4.55m.
Regardless of which you choose, an enviable lifestyle and setting come standard. Each unit has a balcony where you can appreciate the unparalleled coastal city setting with views of the mountain, ocean and city.
While parking comes as part of the deal with the two-bedroom units, buyers of the studio and one-bedroom apartments will also have the option to secure one of the limited undercover parking bays.
Security is world-class and seamless across the board, with biometric access control, foyer-to-apartment intercom system, 24-hour on-site security, CCTV surveillance, as well as a round-the-clock concierge service and secure parcel delivery holding area.
Positioned on the corner of Arthur and Main roads, and adjoining the iconic Piazza St John, The Sage is located in one of the most desirable locations in Seapoint. Residents are poised conveniently within metres of Woolworths, Wellness Warehouse, Coco Safar, vida e caffè, Nü Health Food Café, Absolute Pets and Wordsworth Book Store, all within the piazza.
With a cosmopolitan lifestyle and the Atlantic seaboard scenery on your doorstep, as well as flexible hybrid and remote working facilities, it ticks every possible investment and lifestyle box. It has a purpose-designed business lounge at its residents’ disposal, is fibre and DStv ready, and is pet friendly for small animals. Bespoke furniture packs are available from the developer — meaning you can simply move in.
From a design perspective, quality finishes and contemporary design have all been considered, as have green design principles in the form of sound sustainability features such as solar power, electric vehicle charging stations, and backup power to the lifts, business lounge and common areas. Future-conscious and financially astute buyers will also appreciate rental guarantees on select apartments, and the lucrative section 13 tax incentive.
The Sage’s interactive price list has recently gone live, meaning interested clients can easily browse and shortlist the available units — with sales info, 3D renders, unit layouts and floor plans of each unit — before sales going live at 12pm on September 21 2022.
The Sage fast facts:
Address: 377 Main Road, Seapoint, Cape Town
Email: info@rawson-developers.co.za
Visit the website for more information.
This article was paid for by Rawson Developers.
