Companies / Property

Growthpoint reduces vacancies as trading conditions improve

The company says its diversified portfolio, strong balance sheet and stable currency income positions bode well for the 2023 financial year

BL Premium
14 September 2022 - 10:09 Denise Mhlanga

SA’s largest property company, Growthpoint Properties, said as the pandemic receded and trading conditions improved, rental discounts provided to tenants and vacancies decreased.

In its annual results for the period end-June, vacancies reduced from 10.3% in June 2021 to 8.5% in 2022...

