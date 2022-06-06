PODCAST | Start-up aims to use tech to solve constrained parking issues

Solving parking issues in SA through technology is the focus of this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.

Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Mark Bradford, CEO of Docklands Ventures.

The discussion focuses on trends in the local parking market.

Finding parking spaces for vehicles has and continues to be a huge problem for people in cities around the world. This is the problem that local parking start-upParkUpp has been working to solve through its platform.

In February, ParkUpp was acquired by Bradford’s real estate investment company.



