The AMG One finally breaks cover

It’s been coming for a few years, but after reports of many challenges along the way, the fabled Mercedes-AMG One with Formula 1 technology for the road is finally here.

The two-seater super sports car is powered by a high-performance hybrid of four electric motors and a 1.6l V6 engine with electrical turbo assistance from a 90kW electric motor powering the rear wheels. Another MGU-K motor with an output of 120kW is positioned directly on the combustion engine and is connected to the crankshaft, while another pair of 120kW electric motors are connected to each front wheel, making the front axle purely electric driven.

Further highlights include a bespoke automated, seven-speed manual transmission unit, that enables the Mercedes-AMG One to safely reach 11,000rpm.

Total system output is 782kW and if you are wondering about the torque, the official word from AMG is: “Specification is not possible due to complex drive train” Top speed is capped at 352km/h, placing it among the fastest road cars, along with a number of Bugatti Chirons and Koenigseggs.

Though AMG doesn’t mention of car’s range on full electric power, it sips just 8.7l/100km on the conventional engine.

It also has six drive programs: Race Safe, a standard program with on-demand hybrid driving mode and all-electric start-up; and Race, a hybrid driving mode where the combustion engine runs continuously to charge the high-voltage battery.

EV mode is all-electric driving, while Race Plus is for track usage and summons active aerodynamics, lowers the chassis by 37mm/30mm front and 30mm at the back and firms up the chassis.

Strat 2 is strictly for race tracks and sees active aerodynamics, even firmer suspension tuning and full power from all motors. In this mode the AMG One sprints to 200km/h in 7.0 seconds. Individual mode is for personal preferences for the road modes.

An adjustable electronic stability program is standard. It has a “Highway” mode where it's always on and “Sport” handling that allows higher yaw angles before system intervention. ESP OFF switches the system off completely, but a special, weight-optimised AMG carbon-fibre ceramic high-performance composite brake system is also equipped.