PODCAST | The digital revolution in construction and home renovations

01 June 2022 - 20:15 Mudiwa Gavaza
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

The use of digital technology platforms in construction is the focus in this edition of the Business Day Spotlight. 

Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Mike Bignold, founder and CEO at CostCertified.

CostCertified is a Canada-based tech start-up that recently announced the opening of its new headquarters in Cape Town.

The company offers a digital tool that provides consumers with an interactive buying platform, where they can update the scope and cost of home renovations in real time.

Bignold says the company has been targeting contractors with plans for a consumer’s version of the platform in the near future. 

The company is hiring for the new SA operation and aims to provide at least 300 jobs for locals over the next two years.

Topics of discussion include: CostCertified’s business model; how the platform works; what attracted the company to the SA market; trends in the market; the company’s hiring drive; and competition in the market. 

Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE production.

