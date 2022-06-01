PODCAST | The digital revolution in construction and home renovations

The company offers a digital tool that provides consumers with an interactive buying platform, where they can update the scope and cost of home renovations in real time.

Bignold says the company has been targeting contractors with plans for a consumer’s version of the platform in the near future.

The company is hiring for the new SA operation and aims to provide at least 300 jobs for locals over the next two years.

Topics of discussion include: CostCertified’s business model; how the platform works; what attracted the company to the SA market; trends in the market; the company’s hiring drive; and competition in the market.

