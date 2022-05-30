PODCAST | SA’s new website hosting regulations may be restrictive

This comes after the local regulator, the dotZA Domain Name Authority (ZADNA) published draft rules aimed at further regulating the registration and operation of websites in SA, in April.

Patterson says the concern is that the costs related to compliance and licensing will end up being passed on to the consumer, which will have a knock-on effect for local hosting companies.

Topics of discussion include: an outline of newly proposed rules for domain registry companies in SA; the intention behind the potential changes; concerns raised by industry players; how SA’s domain market compares to other parts of the world; whether websites are still necessary in 2022; and the threat posed by social networking sites.

