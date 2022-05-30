×

PODCAST | SA’s new website hosting regulations may be restrictive

30 May 2022 - 21:30 Mudiwa Gavaza
Picture: 123RF NONWARIT PRUETISIRIROT
Picture: 123RF NONWARIT PRUETISIRIROT

Newly proposed website hosting regulations are focus in this edition of the Business Day Spotlight. 

Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Morne Patterson, financial director at local web hosting outfit 1-grid. 

1-grid recently sounded the alarm that proposed regulations for local hosting companies offering domain name registrations and registrar services could result in additional licence conditions and fees payable via the registry, which could make the industry uncompetitive.

This comes after the local regulator, the dotZA Domain Name Authority (ZADNA) published draft rules aimed at further regulating the registration and operation of websites in SA, in April. 

Patterson says the concern is that the costs related to compliance and licensing will end up being passed on to the consumer, which will have a knock-on effect for local hosting companies. 

Topics of discussion include: an outline of newly proposed rules for domain registry companies in SA; the intention behind the potential changes; concerns raised by industry players; how SA’s domain market compares to other parts of the world; whether websites are still necessary in 2022; and the threat posed by social networking sites. 

Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE production.

