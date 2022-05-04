Equites targets R50bn in assets within five years
Property fund positions itself for further growth as global demand for logistics exceeds supply
04 May 2022 - 09:39
UPDATED 04 May 2022 - 19:47
Industrial-focused Equites Property Fund, which listed on the JSE in 2014 with assets valued at R1bn, is hoping to grow this number to R50bn within the next five years.
At end-February, its assets had grown 33% to R25.7bn, from R19.3bn in February 2021, supported by acquisitions, developments and higher valuations...
