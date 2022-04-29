Companies / Property Industrials Reit says rental growth streak looks set to continue The UK-focused owner of multi-let industrial estates booked a sixth consecutive quarter of rental uplift above 20% in its quarter to end-March B L Premium

UK-focused Industrials Reit says it is still benefiting from constrained supply of multi-let industrial (MLI) estates, with the three months to end-March marking a sixth consecutive quarter of rental uplift above 20% on renewal or new letting.

Rent on leasing renewals rose an average of 22% in the three months to end-March, the group said in an update on Friday, also reporting it signed a record £2.9m (R57.7m) worth of total rental deals during the period...