Resilient shareholders to get some direct ownership in Lighthouse
Transaction reduces JSE-listed Resilient’s shareholding in Lighthouse Properties from 41.3% to 30.8%
27 April 2022 - 19:48
Following a notice in March Resilient Reit’s board has decided to unbundle a portion of its holding in Lighthouse Properties directly to shareholders.
Resilient said in a JSE Sens announcement on Tuesday investors will receive 0.48 Lighthouse shares for each Resilient share they own...
