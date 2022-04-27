×

Companies / Property

Resilient shareholders to get some direct ownership in Lighthouse

Transaction reduces JSE-listed Resilient’s shareholding in Lighthouse Properties from 41.3% to 30.8%

BL Premium
27 April 2022 - 19:48 Denise Mhlanga

Following a notice in March Resilient Reit’s board has decided to unbundle a portion of its holding in Lighthouse Properties directly to shareholders.

Resilient said in a JSE Sens announcement on Tuesday investors will receive 0.48 Lighthouse shares for each Resilient share they own...

BL Premium

