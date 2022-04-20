Industrials Reit picks up four more UK estates for £21m
The acquisitions will bring the group’s multi-let portfolio base to 105 estates, growing its footprint by about 3.6%
20 April 2022 - 09:15
Industrials Reit, formerly Stenprop, has acquired four additional multi-let industrial (MLI) estates in the UK for £20.86m, looking to take advantage of record low vacancies and strong demand.
The acquisitions bring the group’s MLI portfolio to 105 estates, with the four assets, in Boston, Barnsley, Leeds and Stockton on Tees, growing the group’s footprint by about 3.6%, to more than 660,000m2...
