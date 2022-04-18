Spear Reit to sell Cape Town commercial property for R22.5m
It is part of the company’s strategy to sell noncore assets to reduce debt
18 April 2022 - 17:17
Spear Reit — which has a growing niche in convenience retail and industrial properties — will sell a commercial building in the busy node of Paarden Eiland in Cape Town to Snow Storm Investments for R22.5m.
The building at 8 Section Street is a flexible retail and office property leased to Inospace, a company that provides a range of spaces suitable for small and medium enterprises (SME) with flexible lease options...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now