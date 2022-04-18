Companies / Property Spear Reit to sell Cape Town commercial property for R22.5m It is part of the company’s strategy to sell noncore assets to reduce debt B L Premium

Spear Reit — which has a growing niche in convenience retail and industrial properties — will sell a commercial building in the busy node of Paarden Eiland in Cape Town to Snow Storm Investments for R22.5m.

The building at 8 Section Street is a flexible retail and office property leased to Inospace, a company that provides a range of spaces suitable for small and medium enterprises (SME) with flexible lease options...