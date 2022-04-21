Inospace buys logistics park in Cape Town for R119m
The acquisition comes as demand for logistics space exceeds current supply
21 April 2022 - 12:29
Inospace, SA’s largest owner of serviced logistics parks, has acquired logistics property Creation Park in Montague Gardens Cape Town, for R119m financed through cash and debt provided by Grindrod Bank.
The company is taking advantage of growing demand for smaller industrial spaces used by businesses as distribution centres to deliver goods and products and supply chain challenges...
