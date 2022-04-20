Vukile gets R200m green loan from Nedbank for sustainability projects
Loan will fund installation of solar panels at Vukile-owned shopping centres
20 April 2022 - 19:12
Vukile Property Fund’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) journey has received a boost after it concluded a five-year, R200m green loan with Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB).
The green loan is a form of financing that enables borrowers to use the proceeds exclusively to fund projects that are making a substantial contribution to an environmental objective. Vukile will use the money to fund the installation of solar panels in its shopping centres...
