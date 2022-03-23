Companies / Property Fairvest puts finishing touches on office-to-flats conversions Office portfolio vacancies remain a key focus for the company B L Premium

Property group Fairvest said on Wednesday it was close to completing its first conversion of office space into residential units, signalling the extent to which the office market was still under pressure from excess supply and low demand.

Fairvest, which merged with Arrowhead Properties in January 2022, said vacancies have been the key operational focus for its management, particularly the office portfolio...