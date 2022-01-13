Money & Investing Reit roulette: what to buy The JSE’s property groups are likely to continue clawing back multiyear losses in 2022, but it’s not a blanket bet B L Premium

If you bought Vukile Property Fund, MAS Real Estate, Industrials Reit (formerly Stenprop), Emira Property Fund, Hyprop Investments, Sirius Real Estate or Attacq last year, you’re in the pound seats.

Each stock notched up capital growth of at least 60% over the period. Not too shabby, especially as these property counters also either resumed or continued paying dividends, Attacq being the only exception...