Cas Coovadia appointed chair of TUHF Holdings

Cas Coovadia, CEO of Business Unity SA, has been appointed chair of TUHF Holdings, a commercial property finance provider specialising in inner cities of the large metropolitans across SA.
Coovadia is the former MD of Banking Association SA, chair of the National Business Initiative and chair of FinMark Trust. He also serves on the boards of the Centre for Development and Enterprise, Nepad Business Foundation, Wits Business School, Youth Employment Services and on the board of governors of the International Organisation of Employers...
