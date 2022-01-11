Busa offers support to speed up state capture prosecutions
Business body says measures could include providing private prosecutors to assist overwhelmed NPA
11 January 2022 - 17:14
Organised business is looking at measures to bolster prosecuting bodies, including providing private prosecutors, to ensure that all those implicated in state capture are brought to book.
The Zondo commission, which published the first part of its report last week, said some major firms such as PwC and Bain were involved in questionable deals with state-owned entities...
