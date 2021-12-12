THE BIG READ
Business leaders warn urgent reforms needed for ‘country in serious crisis’
Government told that lack of action to grow the economy will see investment move elsewhere
12 December 2021 - 08:39
Pulling SA back from its economic crisis remains largely dependent on the government’s ability to implement reforms that will boost growth, without which investment will move elsewhere, business leaders say.
GDP data this week showed the economy had contracted in the third quarter as the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) met to discuss the country’s economic recovery plan. ..
