Ekurhuleni’s R1.3bn Dakota Precinct to tap into growth in logistics sector
16 February 2022 - 20:28
Improvon, a specialist warehousing and logistics property developer, has opened Dakota Precinct, a R1.3bn logistics park near Rand Airport in Germiston, Ekurhuleni, in collaboration with Nedbank Property Partners. They hope to take advantage of the positive outlook for the logistics and distribution sectors.
Project financier Nedbank has also taken a 35% stake in the project, with Improvon owning the balance...
