Emira’s US portfolio proves a boon for interim earnings
Property fund increases dividend by 8.8% boosted by US assets that accounted for more a quarter of distributable income
16 February 2022 - 16:32
Emira Property Fund’s diversified portfolio saw the company report a strong interim performance and increase its dividend, notwithstanding the Covid-19 fallout.
The JSE-listed real estate investment trust (Reit) declared a dividend of 56.59c a share on distributable income of R329.2m for the six months to end-December. That compares with 52c and R333.7m in the same period a year earlier...
