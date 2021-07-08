Equites says R1bn of new capital will be used in SA and UK
The industrial property darling has been looking for cash to roll out its acquisition pipeline
08 July 2021 - 12:31
Equites Property Fund, the sole JSE-listed industrial-focused real estate investment trust (Reit) and which raised R1bn in capital this week, says the funds will be used to fund projects in SA and abroad.
The company will use the cash to fund its acquisition of a stake in JSE-listed group Attacq assets in SA and for its partnership with UK property investor Newlands Development...
