Business Big firms stay put, small ones not sure

As JSE-listed businesses, from retailers and property companies to liquor groups, picked up the pieces this week after widespread looting that damaged stores and warehouses and destroyed stock, some owners of smaller businesses caught in the middle of the mayhem are keen to quit SA.

Brett Botten, CEO of Durban-based Spar SA, said that "despite the loss of business caused by the looting, vandalism and violence" its retailers had "expressed a firm commitment to start again"...