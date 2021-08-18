Equites recovers biggest part of Covid-19 rental relief

Equites Property Fund, the high-end industrial logistics park owner, has recovered most of the Covid-19 rental relief that it gave to its tenants in 2020.

The real estate investment trust (Reit), which owns assets in SA and the UK, said in a pre-close investor presentation it has recovered 100% of the short-term Covid-19 rental relief and only has R6m left of the long-term still to be recovered over the relevant lease terms.

Additional rental relief amounting to R1.4m in the form of discounts were granted to two small tenants during the first half of the 2022 financial year to end-February.

Equites said it achieved a 99.4% rental collection rate for the period from March to end-July.

The Reit, which raised R1bn a month ago to fund acquisitions, has been a strong performer since it listed in 2014. It owns R12bn worth of assets in SA and R7.4bn in the UK that include logistics parks, which are gaining in popularity worldwide.