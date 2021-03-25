Money & Investing Transcend Residential Property Fund poised for a breakout Your home is your castle, and analysts reckon residential-focused property stock Transcend is poised for a breakout BL PREMIUM

The housing market has by all accounts emerged in better shape from the Covid crisis than have its office and retail counterparts.

That’s likely to prompt JSE investors to increase their allocations to real estate investment trusts (Reits) with exposure to residential bricks and mortar...