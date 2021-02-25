Features Sandton: a suburb to let? Office buildings stand empty as more companies decide not to return to the traditional way of working BL PREMIUM

If you want to see the extent to which the pandemic has disrupted commercial real estate markets, a quick drive around Sandton should do the trick.

What was until recently SA’s busiest and largest business hub has become unnervingly quiet. Clearly, the people (and cars) forced out of Sandton when companies began working remotely in late March have yet to return. In fact, the only thing that seems to have multiplied in recent months is the number of "To Let" signs affixed to Sandton’s myriad half-empty office buildings...