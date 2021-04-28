Companies / Property Emira springs surprise with mandatory offer Instead of consolidation, expect Reits to fix their own problems BL PREMIUM

Last Friday’s announcement by diversified property group Emira that its largest shareholder, I Group, would make a mandatory offer to its other shareholders, having breached 35% ownership, came as a surprise to the market as no M&As were expected in 2021.

This is because a number of property companies are recovering after the annus horribilis of 2020. ..