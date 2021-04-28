Emira springs surprise with mandatory offer
Instead of consolidation, expect Reits to fix their own problems
28 April 2021 - 18:56
Last Friday’s announcement by diversified property group Emira that its largest shareholder, I Group, would make a mandatory offer to its other shareholders, having breached 35% ownership, came as a surprise to the market as no M&As were expected in 2021.
This is because a number of property companies are recovering after the annus horribilis of 2020. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now