Fairvest to internalise its management company
A committee of directors to consider how best to deal with the asset manager given its possible merger with Arrowhead
02 August 2021 - 19:25
Fairvest, the landlord that owns malls in small towns and townships, will insource its management company for R133m, removing an obstacle before a possible merger with peer Arrowhead Properties.
Analysts have said Fairvest must have its property asset management internalised as this is best practice among other listed real estate investment trusts (Reits). Once it has brought the asset manager in-house, Fairvest may pursue the planned merger with Arrowhead, which is also a listed Reit...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now