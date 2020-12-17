Money & Investing SA’s best and worst Reits If you ignored the naysayers and bought Stor-Age, congrats. But nothing in 2020 was obvious for SA’s property stocks BL PREMIUM

Though the SA listed property index has clawed back a hefty 35% of its losses since the end of October, the share prices of individual counters continue to seesaw — so much so that it’s no longer unusual for the same stock to shed 15% one day and gain 20% the next.

What’s more, most SA-based real estate investment trusts (Reits) — even those that managed to grow earnings despite lockdown-related trading restrictions — have either slashed or postponed dividend payouts this year...