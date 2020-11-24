Fairvest CEO says listed property sector will remain thirsty for M&A
Darren Wilder says there is still too much uncertainty around property valuations
24 November 2020 - 20:02
With just over a month to go until 2021, the hopes of M&A in the property sector are fading.
Industry analysts have been holding out for deals all year, but so far it looks unlikely that a sale will happen. ..
