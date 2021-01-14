Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: Stock pick — Fairvest Property Fund

Nesi Chetty from Stanlib talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

14 January 2021 - 08:43 Business Day TV
Tenants value high-speed internet and security most when looking for quality properties. Picture: 123RF/BRIAN JACKSON
Nesi Chetty from Stanlib chose Fairvest Property Fund as his stock pick of the day.

“One of the smaller property companies called Fairvest. It has niche exposure and it’s biased towards non-metropolitan areas and also convenience centres.”

SA’s best and worst Reits

If you ignored the naysayers and bought Stor-Age, congrats. But nothing in 2020 was obvious for SA’s property stocks
Money & Investing
4 weeks ago

Fairvest CEO says listed property sector will remain thirsty for M&A

Darren Wilder says there is still too much uncertainty around property valuations
Companies
1 month ago

WATCH: Stock pick — Fairvest Properties

Makwe Masilela from Makwe Fund Managers talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
Markets
2 months ago

