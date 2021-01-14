Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — Fairvest Property Fund
Nesi Chetty from Stanlib talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
14 January 2021 - 08:43
Nesi Chetty from Stanlib chose Fairvest Property Fund as his stock pick of the day.
“One of the smaller property companies called Fairvest. It has niche exposure and it’s biased towards non-metropolitan areas and also convenience centres.”
