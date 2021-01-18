Companies / Property Filmspace looks to connect SA’s property industry with Hollywood The start-up has created an online marketplace for people looking for filming locations BL PREMIUM

A tech start-up focused on connecting property owners with filmmakers is launching nationwide this week as it looks to revitalise an industry ravaged by the Covid-19 pandemic and the resultant lockdown.

Blanche Franken, an Afda film school graduate, has launched Filmspace, which he calls “the Airbnb of film” in SA...