Features Local film industry reeling from Covid The lockdown brought the local film industry to a screeching halt, as all operations closed due to safety concerns. In the wake of destruction, it's slowly starting to pick up

Early this year, Layla Swart, founder and executive producer at SA production company Yellowbone Entertainment, was looking forward to an exciting 2020. The local film industry was looking up, and her company had produced five films in just three years — with more in the pipeline.

Then Covid-19 changed it all...