WATCH: How Growthpoint plans to reduce debt
Growthpoint Properties SA CEO Estienne de Klerk talks to Business Day TV about the company’s oversubscribed placement
13 November 2020 - 07:19
Growthpoint Properties has raised R4.3bn via an oversubscribed placement.
The firm says it will use these funds to reduce debt and strengthen its balance sheet, so that it is in a position to capitalise on growth opportunities.
Business Day TV spoke to Growthpoint Properties SA CEO Estienne de Klerk for more detail.
