Companies / Property

News Leader

WATCH: How Growthpoint plans to reduce debt

Growthpoint Properties SA CEO Estienne de Klerk talks to Business Day TV about the company’s oversubscribed placement

13 November 2020 - 07:19 Business Day TV
Growthpoint’s SA CEO, Estienne de Klerk. Picture: SUPPLIED
Growthpoint Properties has raised R4.3bn via an oversubscribed placement.

The firm says it will use these funds to reduce debt and strengthen its balance sheet, so that it is in a position to capitalise on growth opportunities.

Business Day TV spoke to Growthpoint Properties SA CEO Estienne de Klerk for more detail.

Growthpoint falls after being the first listed property firm to raise equity since Covid-19

Its SA CEO, Estienne de Klerk, says the decision to raise capital through an accelerated bookbuild will prove to be the right one
