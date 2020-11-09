Economy SA’s 2020 investment conference will push recovery drive The conference will focus on shoring up the R664bn in investment pledges made at the previous two events BL PREMIUM

SA’s third investment conference will be focused on consolidating the roughly R664bn in pledges made at previous events, and the opportunity that the government’s economic recovery plan offers to attract new investment, said trade, industry and competition minister Ebrahim Patel on Monday.

Patel was speaking at a briefing to provide details on 2020’s flagship SA Investment Conference, being held in Sandton next week. The conference is set to go ahead despite the ongoing grip of the coronavirus pandemic, which has hit global foreign direct investment (FDI) flows.