SA Reit Association has new CEO to help woo back investors Joanne Solomon, a former Nedbank Property Finance executive, is on a charm offensive as the sector seeks to regain investor confidence

The SA Reit Association has appointed a former banker as its new CEO in a move to win back investors following a 2018 property scandal and the fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic, which is set to make 2020 the worst year for the sector.

The association has brought on board Joanne Solomon, a former executive at Nedbank Property Finance, to drive the formalisation of real estate investment trusts (Reits) so that investors can see them as an asset class, separate from property development funds, general equities and bonds.