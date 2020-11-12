Features / Cover Story Covid positive: South Africans who’ve defied the pandemic The coronavirus pandemic has plunged the world into terrible turmoil, but some rays of light have emerged from the darkness ... BL PREMIUM

Remember when load-shedding and Jacob Zuma were the extent of SA’s troubles? Halcyon days those, compared with 2020. But even in a year where deaths from Covid-19 now sit at nearly 20,000 in SA and 1.2-million globally, there have been shafts of good news.

South Africans are resilient, so it didn’t take the FM long to unearth a number of local industries putting 2020 to good use — defying the odds thrown up by the past 200-odd days. From restaurants being rescued, to homegrown tech start-ups making waves overseas, there is, perhaps surprisingly, plenty to be positive about.