Opinion / Investor's Notebook STEPHEN CRANSTON: Biting at the JSE's heels You could accuse JSE management of preferring to swan around conferences such as the World Economic Forum than get its hands dirty searching SA for potential new listings

Imagine if sleepy old Absa used the courts to try to stop one of the new digital banks such as TymeBank or Bank Zero from opening, or Santam tried to strangle new short-term insurers such as Naked and Pineapple in their early years.

Yet the JSE did its best to stop any of the alternative exchanges from offering their services to the public. In other words, the same monopoly thinking dating from the days when the SABC opposed independent radio stations.